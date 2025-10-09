Rajen Gohain Quits BJP, Calls Party “Main Enemy of Assamese”

Guwahati: In a major political development ahead of Assam’s 2026 Assembly elections, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister Rajen Gohain resigned from the party on Wednesday, accusing its leadership of betraying the values on which it was built.

Gohain, a four-time Member of Parliament from Nagaon and a veteran of the BJP since 1991, said the party had strayed far from the principles laid down by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L.K. Advani. “The BJP has become the main enemy of the Assamese. We did not join the party to watch people’s faces but to serve the ideals of our founders,” he said, announcing his resignation.

The former Minister of State for Railways also expressed disappointment with the current state of governance and growing internal discontent within the Assam BJP. He accused the party’s leadership of sidelining senior members and losing touch with the ground realities that once defined its grassroots appeal.

Significantly, Gohain hinted at aligning with regional political forces, mentioning Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary as a leader who continues to uphold regional interests. His remarks have sparked fresh speculation about possible realignments within Assam’s political landscape as the state moves closer to the 2026 polls.

Gohain’s exit marks the end of a three-decade-long association with the BJP, during which he served as Assam BJP president and represented Nagaon in Parliament from 1999 to 2014. His resignation underscores the growing churn within the party’s Assam unit, raising questions about unity and ideological direction ahead of crucial electoral battles.