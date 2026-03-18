Eco-Social Agripreneurship Programme Kicks Off at KKHSOU

Guwahati: A three-day Training Programme on Eco-Social Agripreneurship started at the Rani campus of Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) on Tuesday.
The programme is aimed at promoting sustainable rural innovation and skill-based learning.
As per an official statement, the programme will be held from March 18 to March 20, 2026. It has been organised by the Vocational and Skill Development Centre under the Guru Prasad School of Interdisciplinary and Vocational Studies.
The inaugural session was attended by Vice-Chancellor Rajendra Prasad Das, Chief General Manager of NABARD Loken Das, Registrar Pranab Saikia, and Director Gobinda Deka.
Farmer Samir Bordoloi is the key resource person for the programme.
Participants from across the North Eastern region have joined the training.
Bordoloi spoke about developing “green commandos” or eco-social entrepreneurs and stressed the need to live in harmony with nature and work collectively for environmental sustainability.
Registrar Pranab Saikia spoke about the Open and Distance Learning system and its role in such programmes. He said the training is meant to help participants understand the practical aspects of agripreneurship.
He also said institutions like KKHSOU are trying to connect education with employability and address regional challenges.
The session also included participant introductions, where individuals shared why they joined the programme.
Loken Das appreciated the initiative and spoke about the need for innovation and sustainability in agriculture.
Vice-Chancellor Rajendra Prasad Das spoke on the importance of organic farming and asked participants to take full benefit of the training.
The session was coordinated by Dr. Sarmistha Rani Baruah.