Fake Currency Worth Rs 2.45 Lakh Seized at ISBT Guwahati, One Held

In a major crackdown on counterfeit currency circulation, Guwahati Police seized fake Indian currency notes worth nearly Rs 2.45 lakh during an operation at ISBT in Guwahati.

Police arrested a youth identified as Geyon Tayeng, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh, in connection with the case. According to officials, the accused was intercepted during a targeted operation carried out on May 10 based on specific intelligence inputs.

During the search operation, police recovered counterfeit currency notes amounting to around Rs 2.45 lakh from his possession. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly collected the fake notes from another individual in Guwahati before attempting to transport them.

The operation was led by ACP Nilotpal Saikia of the Azara subdivision along with a police team. Officials said the seizure is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle fake currency networks operating in and around the city.

Police suspect the involvement of a larger interstate racket linked to the circulation of counterfeit currency in the region. Investigators are now trying to identify the source of the fake notes and trace other individuals connected to the network.

The accused is currently being interrogated, while further investigation into the case is underway. Police officials stated that more arrests are likely in the coming days as the probe progresses.