Fake Doctor Arrested in Assam for Allegedly Practising Without Valid Medical Qualifications

Guwahati: A man has been arrested in Assam for allegedly posing as a doctor and practising medicine without possessing any recognised medical qualification or valid registration with the Assam Council of Medical Registration .

The accused, identified as Nazrul Islam, son of Anser Ali and a resident of Choto Barjana under Jogighopa Police Station, was arrested in connection with Jogighopa Police Station Case No. 100/2026.

As per police, the case has been registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 34 of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019, and Section 28 of the Assam Medical Council Act, 1999.

The arrest after a written complaint and specific intelligence inputs alleging that the accused had been working as a Medical Officer at a private hospital and in private doctors' clinics within the jurisdiction of Jogighopa Police Station despite lacking any legally recognised medical qualification.

Police alleged that Nazrul Islam falsely claimed to possess a postgraduate qualification in Emergency Medicine and a fellowship in Pain Management. Police said these qualifications are not recognised by the National Medical Commission. He is also accused of prescribing allopathic medicines without legal authorisation.

During the investigation, police further alleged that the accused used the medical registration number of another registered doctor on his prescription pads, thereby falsely presenting himself as a duly registered medical practitioner.

After the registration of the case, police launched an investigation, arrested the accused and produced him before the competent court.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the full extent of the alleged fraud and to identify any additional offences or people who may be connected to the case.