Fake Doctor Dies in Judicial Custody After Medical Emergency at Kokrajhar Jail

Guwahati: A man accused of posing as a qualified doctor and lodged in judicial custody at Kokrajhar Jail died on 30th June , after suffering a medical emergency. The deceased has been identified as Rabindra Chandra Nag, who was arrested by Kajalgaon Police on 25th June in connection with allegations of impersonating a medical practitioner and treating patients without valid medical qualifications.

As per police, Nag had allegedly been practising medicine for nearly four decades despite lacking the necessary educational credentials and registration required to do so legally.

The arrest was made from Dhaligaon Market under the jurisdiction of Kajalgaon Police Station following a complaint lodged by the Assam Council of Medical Registration. Acting on the FIR, police raided a pharmacy named Dhaligaon Medicals, where Nag had allegedly been examining and treating patients.

Police said Nag claimed to possess a medical degree from Delhi and had been operating the pharmacy for around 40 years. However, during the investigation, officials reportedly found that he did not hold any valid medical qualification or registration required to practise medicine.

After his arrest, Nag was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. He was subsequently lodged at Kokrajhar Jail.

As per official sources, Nag suffered a cardiac-related medical emergency inside the jail in the early hours of Tuesday. Jail authorities immediately shifted him to Kokrajhar Medical College in a critical condition for treatment.

Despite medical intervention, he was declared dead at around 7:30 am.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.