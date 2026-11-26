Guwahati: The East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya has been selected for the National Awards for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) 2026, recognising its implementation of the Accessible India Campaign and efforts to create a barrier-free environment.

East Khasi Hills has been selected in recognition of its implementation of the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan, also known as the Accessible India Campaign.

The recognition focuses on efforts to create a barrier-free environment and improve accessibility for persons with disabilities. The district's selection highlights the importance of making public spaces and essential services more accessible.

The award category is titled Most Outstanding State/UT/District for Implementation of Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan / Creation of a Barrier-Free Environment.

The selection was announced on 25th November, 2026, with East Khasi Hills representing Meghalaya at the national level. The Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan, or Accessible India Campaign, was launched by the Government of India on 3rd December 2015.

The initiative aims to improve accessibility for persons with disabilities by addressing barriers in public infrastructure, transportation and information and communication technology.

Its broader objective is to support independent and equal access to public buildings, transport systems, digital platforms and essential services.

The campaign promotes an environment in which persons with disabilities can access public facilities and services without unnecessary physical or communication barriers.

The Accessible India Campaign identifies three major areas for improving accessibility:

Built environment and public infrastructure: Improving access to public buildings and infrastructure.

Transportation systems: Addressing accessibility requirements across transport facilities and systems.

Information and communication technology: Making digital platforms and communication services more accessible.

These focus areas form the framework for creating a barrier-free environment and improving access to essential facilities for persons with disabilities.

East Khasi Hills' selection falls under the award category recognising implementation of the campaign and efforts towards accessibility.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities is the nodal department responsible for the National Awards for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

The department functions under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The awards recognise efforts relating to the empowerment and inclusion of persons with disabilities. East Khasi Hills has been selected under the category covering implementation of the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan and the creation of barrier-free environments. The recognition also brings attention to the role of district-level initiatives in improving accessibility.

The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, provides the legal framework associated with the accessibility agenda.

The Accessible India Campaign complements this framework through its focus on public infrastructure, transportation and information and communication technology.

The underlying principle of the initiative is clear: “Because accessibility is not a privilege. It is a right.”

East Khasi Hills' selection for the 2026 national awards places the district's accessibility efforts in the spotlight and draws attention to the wider objective of equal access for persons with disabilities.