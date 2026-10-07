Family Accused of Embezzling Rs 40 Lakh from Canara Bank

Guwahati: The Criminal Investigation Department, has arrested three members of a family in connection with an alleged financial fraud involving around Rs 40 lakh from Canara Bank. As per report, the accused have been identified as Jaan Saikia, his wife Juri Mahanta Saikia, and their son Samudrajyoti Kashyap.

The CID reportedly launched an investigation after allegations surfaced that the family had fraudulently obtained loans from the bank using forged documents. The accused allegedly purchased vehicles using the funds and subsequently misappropriated the money.

The family is accused of obtaining an MSME-related loan of Rs 8 lakh from Canara Bank. The report further alleges that loans totalling around Rs 32 lakh were obtained in the names of four people, taking the total amount involved in the alleged fraud to approximately Rs 40 lakh.

The CID has arrested the three accused as part of its investigation and is examining the financial transactions and documents allegedly used to secure the loans.

Further details regarding the case and the exact role of each accused are awaited.