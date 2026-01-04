Faridabad Gang Rape Occurred in Hospital Ambulance: Police

Faridabad: Police on Sunday said a fresh detail has emerged in the gang rape case of a 25-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted in a moving vehicle and later thrown onto the road earlier this week.
A senior investigating officer said the crime was committed inside an ambulance belonging to a private hospital and not in a van, as initially suspected.
"The two accused were working as a driver and a helper on the private hospital’s ambulance," the officer added.
Both accused, one from Mathura and the other from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.
The woman has been hospitalised for the past six days, police said.
A purported video of the victim has surfaced in which she describes the incident. However, the authenticity of the video could not be verified.
In the video, the woman claims one of the accused transferred Rs 600 to her PayTM account after offering her a lift. She said the accused then locked the vehicle and snatched her mobile phone.
She said there was dense fog and she cried for help but no one responded.
Police said an identification parade will be conducted before a magistrate once the woman’s condition improves. The accused will be brought from jail on production warrants for further questioning.
According to police, the woman had gone to a friend’s house in Sector 23 on Monday evening. While returning, she took an auto to NIT-2 Chowk and walked towards Metro Chowk.
Around midnight, as she was waiting for another auto, the accused offered her a lift. Instead of taking her home, they allegedly drove towards Gurugram and raped her inside the moving ambulance before abandoning her on the road.