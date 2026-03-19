Fast-Track Court Constituted for Zubeen Garg Murder Case to Ensure Speedy Trial

Guwahati: In a significant development in the pursuit of justice, the Gauhati High Court has approved the constitution of a dedicated fast-track sessions court to hear the Zubeen Garg murder case on a day-to-day basis.
The step comes as part of a focused effort to expedite judicial proceedings in this high-profile case.
The establishment of the fast-track court reflects the judiciary’s commitment to efficiency, transparency, and accountability. Observers believe this will help strengthen public confidence in the legal system and demonstrate that no case, regardless of its complexity, will face undue delay.
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the news on X, praising the move as a vital step toward delivering swift justice and reinforcing faith in the rule of law