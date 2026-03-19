BJP Brings in Former Congress Faces in Assam Candidate List

Guwahati: With the Assam Assembly elections drawing closer, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded three former Congress leaders in its first list of 88 candidates, indicating a clear attempt to bring in faces from rival camps.
Among them is Pradyut Bordoloi, who has been given the ticket from Dispur shortly after joining the BJP. Bordoloi, the sitting MP from Nagaon, switched sides a day after resigning from the Congress and was inducted into the party in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah has been fielded from Bihpuria, while Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha has been named as the party’s candidate from Katigorah.
The BJP released its first list on Thursday, naming candidates across key constituencies, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari.
The list also features several sitting ministers and leaders as the party steps up preparations for the upcoming polls.
The inclusion of leaders who recently left the Congress is being seen as part of the BJP’s strategy to strengthen its position in constituencies where contests are expected to be tight.
As per the list, the BJP has also named six women candidates in the state. These include Madhavi Das from Birsing-Jarua, Jyotsna Kalita from Chamaria, Nilima Devi from Mangaldai, Ajanta Neog from Golaghat, Niso Terangpi from Diphu, and Rupali Langthasa from Haflong.