Fatal motorcycle crash in Dhing claims one life

Guwahati: A tragic motorcycle accident in the Jajri area of Dhing has claimed the life of a local resident, sparking grief in the community.

The deceased has been identified as Jainaluddin. According to local sources, the incident occurred when the victim lost control of his motorcycle whilst navigating a stretch of road in Jajri, leading to a fatal crash. Passers-by rushed to the scene immediately following the accident, but Jainaluddin succumbed to his severe injuries.

Upon receiving information about the crash, a team from the Dhing Police Station arrived at the spot to secure the area and recover the body. The police have registered a case and initiated a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officers are currently examining whether poor road conditions, a mechanical failure, or speeding contributed to the crash. The mortal remains have been sent for a post-mortem examination.