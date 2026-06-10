From The Crucible Of War To The World Cup

Written By: Harsha Hazarika

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is knocking on our doors. Go to any office canteen, scroll through your social media feed, or turn on any sports channel, and the chatter is deafening. Most of the global football elite are obsessing over whether this is the final curtain call for the G.O.A.T.s, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. But my mind wanders elsewhere, to a story of an underdog.

Some stories in football do not announce themselves loudly. They arrive quietly, almost like a reminder of what the sport can still mean to a nation. On 31 March 2026, in Monterrey, Mexico, Iraq defeated Bolivia 2–1 in the intercontinental playoff to secure the final berth for the FIFA World Cup. It was not just another qualification result. It ended a wait of 40 years, their last appearance dating back to Mexico 1986.

There is something poetic about that return. Forty years ago, Iraq’s first World Cup journey also began on Mexican soil, where they exited in the group stage but left behind a memory of resilience. This time, on that very soil, a new generation wrote its own chapter. Goals from Ali Al‑Hamadi and Aymen Hussein—especially the latter’s decisive strike early in the second half—ensured that Iraq would finally step back onto football’s grandest stage, not as participants weighed down by history, but as a team carried by belief.

What stood out was not flair, but resolve. Iraq absorbed pressure, stayed compact, and held their nerve in a contest where the margin for error was almost non-existent. When the final whistle blew, it was more than qualification. It was closure for four decades of near-misses, disruptions, and rebuilding.

To truly appreciate the magnitude of that World Cup qualification moment in Monterrey, you have to look at the crucible that forged Aymen Hussein. Born in 1996 in northern Iraq, his life was shaped not by structured academies, but by a region scarred by conflict. His father was killed in 2008, and years later, his family was displaced as violence engulfed their hometown.

Think about that for a moment. As a teenager, Hussein wasn’t just chasing a football career; he was navigating survival. When you look at his calm, clinical presence in the penalty box today, you realise it was not built in comfort. It was built through endurance.

There is a profound leadership takeaway here that every corporate boardroom and sports locker room needs to understand: True resilience is not the absence of adversity; it is the capacity to convert immense personal pain into collective purpose. Hussein did not let circumstances define him. Instead, he allowed them to refine him and in doing so, he lifted an entire nation with him.

This brings my mind to a larger, quieter truth about sport and life itself. Iraq’s journey is not a fairy tale crafted for applause; it is a reminder that progress rarely announces itself with certainty. We do not yet know what fate awaits Iraq at the World Cup. The giants of the game will line up with deeper benches, richer systems, and far greater expectations. But perhaps that is beside the point. By returning to this stage after four decades, shaped by adversity yet unbroken by it, they have already punched above their weight. And in doing so, they have redefined what victory can look like.

For any nation, any young footballer, or indeed anyone standing at the edge of an uncertain dream, there is something deeply instructive here. The road to the highest stage is seldom linear, and almost never fair. Yet, journeys like Iraq’s remind us that belief, when sustained patiently and quietly, has a way of bending outcomes over time. You may not arrive as the favourite. You may not control the final script. But showing up, despite everything stacked against you, is often the first and most meaningful triumph. And sometimes, that is where the real story begins.

*The writer can be reached at the Insta ID: harsha_hazarika