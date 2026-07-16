FDA Orders Closure of Shop Linked to Siya Goyal Over Food Safety Violations

Guwahati: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has issued a notice directing a spice and dry fruits shop owned by the family of Siya Goyal, one of the accused in the murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, to suspend its business operations over alleged violations of food safety regulations.

As per officials, the shop, operated by M/s BG Goyal and Company, is located in the Market Yard area of Pune and is owned by the family of Siya Goyal aged 20, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with the murder case.

The FDA ordered the establishment to cease operations until further notice following an inspection of the premises.

During the inspection, FDA officials collected four food samples, including 'Sant' and 'Sadhu' brand turmeric powder, sesame seeds and soybean chunks, for laboratory analysis.

The regulatory authority said it seized 4,172 kg of food products worth approximately Rs 8.14 lakh over suspected labelling violations and possible adulteration.

As per the FDA, the action was initiated after the firm allegedly failed to comply with mandatory provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act. The agency also stated that the establishment had not made the required corrections to its licence details.

"Considering the violations, a notice has been issued directing the firm to stop its business activities until further orders," an FDA official said.

Siya Goyal and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary (22), have been accused of murdering her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal (25). According to investigators, the couple allegedly pushed Agarwal off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district during a trekking trip on 18 June, resulting in his death.

The murder case remains under investigation, while further action regarding the FDA's findings will depend on the results of the laboratory analysis and the ongoing regulatory proceedings.