Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody in Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

Guwahati: Today, a court in Vadgaon Maval remanded Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal.

Judicial Magistrate First Class A.M. Vibhute passed the order after the police custody of the two accused ended on 2nd July.

Earlier in the day, Pune Rural Police took Goyal to a hillock in Pune's Lullanagar area, where investigators allege she and Chaudhary had rehearsed the murder before allegedly pushing Agarwal off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on 18th June .

As per police, the alleged rehearsal took place in May at a location resembling the terrain at Lohagad Fort. During the reconstruction of events, Goyal reportedly identified the spot where the alleged practice had been carried out. Police are continuing efforts to establish the exact date of the rehearsal and gather further evidence.

Police also stated that they have collected substantial technical and digital evidence, which is currently being analysed and cross-verified as part of the investigation. During a search of Goyal's residence, police team also recovered the clothes she is believed to have been wearing on the day of the alleged murder.

The investigation has further revealed that Agarwal had allegedly expressed concerns to his family regarding Goyal's closeness to Chaudhary. Police also claim that Goyal had previously sabotaged the couple's planned pre-wedding trip to Bali.

Goyal aged 20, and Chaudhary aged 22, are accused of murdering Agarwal, who was engaged to Goyal and was due to marry her in November this year. As per police team, the accused allegedly pushed Agarwal from a cliff at Lohagad Fort before attempting to portray the incident as an accidental fall.