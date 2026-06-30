Ferry Services Between Aphalamukh and Nimati Ghat May Be Suspended Due to Rising Water Levels

Guwahati: Today, Passenger ferry services between Aphalamukh and Nimati Ghat have been suspended indefinitely following a rise in the water level of the Brahmaputra River. The decision was taken as the increasing river level made ferry operations unsafe, prompting the water department to halt services until further notice. Officials said the situation is being closely monitored and ferry operations will resume only when conditions are deemed safe for passengers and crew.

The suspension is expected to affect the daily movement of commuters who rely on the ferry service to travel between the two points. Government have advised passengers to make alternative travel arrangements until normal operations are restored.

Officials have also warned that the Kamalabari–Nimati Ghat ferry service could be suspended if the Brahmaputra continues to swell. As per authorities, operations on the route may be halted from Wednesday, depending on the prevailing river conditions and safety assessment.

With water levels continuing to rise across several parts of Assam during the ongoing monsoon season, authorities have urged the public to follow official advisories and avoid unnecessary travel through river routes affected by adverse weather. Further updates will be issued based on the river's condition.