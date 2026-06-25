All Ferry Services Across Guwahati Remain Suspended Due to Rising Brahmaputra Water

Guwahati: All ferry services operating in and around Guwahati have been suspended from 24th June, after a sharp and sustained rise in the water level of the Brahmaputra River.

The Inland Water Transport Department announced the suspension as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety amid strong river currents and unsafe navigation conditions caused by ongoing monsoon activity.

Among the affected services are ferry operations to and from Umananda Temple, a pilgrimage and tourist destination situated on an islet in the middle of the Brahmaputra and primarily accessible by water transport. The Department have temporarily suspended services to the island due to safety concerns.

The suspension also covers all ferry routes connecting the north and south banks of the Brahmaputra, affecting thousands of daily commuters who rely on water transport for regular travel.

The Brahmaputra has swollen rapidly in recent days due to increased upstream water flow and intensified monsoon rainfall, prompting the department to take preventive measures.

Commuters have been advised to make alternative travel arrangements and stay updated through official notifications issued by the Inland Water Transport Department regarding the restoration of ferry services.