Ferry Services Suspended as Dense Fog Engulfs Brahmaputra River in Guwahati

Guwahati: Ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati were suspended on Friday due to dense fog over the Brahmaputra River, which severely reduced visibility.
According to officials concerned, the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. The fog over the river had become extremely thick, making it difficult to navigate vessels safely.
Guwahati has been witnessing heavy fog since Thursday, affecting visibility across several parts of the city. The conditions were particularly poor near open areas such as the river, where visibility dropped sharply compared to city roads surrounded by buildings and other structures.
The ferry suspension caused inconvenience to daily commuters who rely on the service to travel between the two banks of the river.
Earlier, on December 20, the Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department had announced that ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati would be suspended from Saturday until noon on Sunday, December 21, due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Assam.
Officials said the suspension was required as part of security and logistical arrangements linked to the Prime Minister’s visit, particularly in view of the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme, which is scheduled to take place over the Brahmaputra River.
An IWT official confirmed that ferry operations from all three major ghats connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati would remain completely shut during this period.
“As per security protocols for the event, ferry movement on this stretch will not be allowed,” the official said.
Another official said that while detailed instructions related to the programme were still awaited, preparations were already underway.
“The Prime Minister will be in Assam on December 20 and 21. Since a major programme is planned in our operational area, the department will be fully engaged. Ferry services will resume only after 12 noon on December 21,” the official added.