Rukunur Zaman Holds Congress Campaign Meeting at Mankachar’s Kalapani

Mankachar: A Congress election meeting was held today at Kalapani under the South Salmara-Mankachar district, led by senior Congress leader Rukunur Zaman. The meeting witnessed a good number of local residents, which reflected the growing political interest in the area ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing the gathering, Rukunur Zaman campaigned in support of the Congress party and said he was hopeful of receiving the party ticket for the Mankachar Assembly constituency. Speaking to the media, he expressed confidence that if nominated, he would win the election with a significant margin, backed by public support.

Rukunur Zaman said he was encouraged by the large presence of people at the meeting and thanked them for their trust and enthusiasm. During his speech, he strongly criticised eviction drives targeting minority communities and said such actions were unjust and needed to be stopped. He also demanded a proper investigation into the recent violent incidents in Karbi Anglong, stating that peace and justice must be ensured for all communities.

Describing his vision for the constituency, Rukunur Zaman assured the people that if elected as the MLA from Mankachar, he would focus on overall development of the area. He highlighted key issues such as erosion caused by the Brahmaputra River and promised concrete steps to control riverbank erosion to protect villages and farmland.

He further promised to improve road connectivity, strengthen basic infrastructure, and introduce welfare schemes for poor and underprivileged families. Emphasising the importance of education, he said special attention would be given to improving educational facilities and opportunities for students in the constituency.

The meeting ended with Rukunur Zaman by appealing to the people to support the Congress party for inclusive development, social harmony, and a better future for the Mankachar constituency.