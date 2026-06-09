FIFA World Cup Shocker: Top African Referee Omar Artan Denied US Entry Amidst Travel Ban

New Delhi: Omar Artan's historic opportunity to become the very first Somali referee at a World Cup finals has been decisively thwarted after US border authorities denied him entry into the country.

Artan, widely recognised as the 2025 Confederation of African Football (CAF) men's referee of the year, was unexpectedly stopped at Miami International Airport and is currently residing in Turkey. Whilst US immigration officials have not disclosed a specific justification for his sudden repatriation, Somalia currently features prominently on a travel ban list introduced by President Donald Trump's administration.

FIFA has officially confirmed Artan's complete removal from the upcoming 2026 tournament's officiating roster. In a formal statement, football's global governing body clarified its strict lack of jurisdiction over host-nation immigration policies, noting that a host government always retains ultimate authority over visa adjudications and border admissions.

The controversial decision has sparked significant frustration. A senior adviser to Somalia's ministry of youth and sports maintained to the media that Artan was travelling with entirely valid documentation. Furthermore, a Somali embassy official based in Nairobi disclosed that the elite referee had been specially issued a diplomatic passport specifically to circumvent any earlier visa complications.