Arunachal’s Tawang Stadium Gets AIFF Approval, Earns FIFA Certification

TAWANG: In a major milestone for Indian football, the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) has designated the high-altitude Tawang stadium in Arunachal Pradesh as a national training center.
This development is a proud moment for the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA), which has been supporting high-altitude training facilities in this high-altitude region.
The Tawang Stadium has also received the prestigious “FIFA Quality Program for Football Turf—FIFA Quality” certification from Labosports, a testing laboratory approved by FIFA, the body governing world football.
Kipa Ajay, a prominent figure in APFA, initially proposed the idea of using Tawang as a high-altitude training hub for national teams.
Meanwhile, the nearby outdoor stadium in Jang has also secured FIFA’s “Quality” certification, cementing Tawang’s status as a premier destination for high-level football.
Gallant Sports and Infra, the company responsible for the development of the stadium, has installed state-of-the-art Superb 52 13PU turf in both locations.
This high-quality turf boasts superior cushioning and weather-resistant properties, ensuring optimal playing conditions for athletes and fulfilling international standards.
“We are proud to have contributed to the development of world-class facilities that empower athletes. The selection of Tawang’s stadium as a national training center and its FIFA certification is a transformative step. We are thrilled to see this vision come to life and inspire young talent in such a challenging and inspiring setting,” Nasir Ali, CEO of Gallant Sports, stated.