Arunachal’s Tawang Stadium Gets AIFF Approval, Earns FIFA Certification

TAWANG: In a major milestone for Indian football, the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) has designated the high-altitude Tawang stadium in Arunachal Pradesh as a national training center.

This development is a proud moment for the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA), which has been supporting high-altitude training facilities in this high-altitude region.

The Tawang Stadium has also received the prestigious “FIFA Quality Program for Football Turf—FIFA Quality” certification from Labosports, a testing laboratory approved by FIFA, the body governing world football.

Kipa Ajay, a prominent figure in APFA, initially proposed the idea of using Tawang as a high-altitude training hub for national teams.