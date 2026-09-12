Filmmaker Bobby Sarma Baruah Named NETPAC Jury Member at Venice Film Festival

Guwahati: An Assamese filmmaker Dr Bobby Sarma Baruah has been appointed as a member of the jury that will evaluate and honour Asian films at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival.

Baruah is part of a three-member jury constituted by the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC), an international organisation dedicated to promoting and recognising films from Asia and the Asia-Pacific region.

She will serve alongside Ed Lejano, artistic director of the QCinema International Film Festival, and Asel Sherniyazova, co-founder and managing director of the Asian World Film Festival.

Speaking from Venice, Baruah described her appointment as an honour and an enriching experience, saying it had given her an opportunity to engage with films from diverse countries, cultures and cinematic traditions across Asia.

A National Award-winning filmmaker, producer, scriptwriter and film researcher, Baruah is known for films including Adomya, Sonar Baran Pakhi, Mishing and Sikaisal, which have received Silver Lotus honours at the National Film Awards.

Her latest film, Rador Pakhi, was featured in the Indian Panorama section of the 55th International Film Festival of India. Her Venice assignment further highlights her growing contribution to Indian and Asian cinema.