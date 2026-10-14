Filmmaker Rajesh Bhuyan Appears Before Fast-Track Court in Zubeen Garg Case

Guwahati: Film director Rajesh Bhuyan appeared before the fast-track court today to record his testimony in connection with the death of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. The witness deposition process is continuing as the court hears proceedings in the high-profile case. Bhuyan’s appearance marks another development in the ongoing judicial process aimed at establishing the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

The court is scheduled to record Bhuyan’s statement as part of the ongoing examination of witnesses. His testimony is expected to form part of the evidence being considered during the trial.

The proceedings are being closely watched in Assam, where Garg’s death has triggered widespread public concern and demands for justice. The fast-track court is hearing the case as the judicial process moves forward, with witness depositions forming a crucial part of the trial.