Zubeen Garg Case: Sandipan Garg’s Bail Hearing Today at high Court

Guwahati: The bail plea of Sandipan Garg, one of the accused in the death case of singer Zubeen Garg, is scheduled to be heard by the Gauhati High Court on today, 13th October .

The hearing is taking place before Justice Rajesh Mazumdar. Senior advocate Anand Bhuyan has presented arguments in support of Sandipan Garg’s bail plea, while the prosecution is expected to put forward its arguments opposing bail during the hearing.

The development comes days after Amritprabha Mahanta, another accused in the case, was released from Haflong sub-jail today , four days after the Gauhati High Court granted her bail.

Amritprabha Mahanta was seen wearing a grey hoodie and a black face mask as she emerged from the jail. She subsequently boarded a black Mahindra Thar and left the premises.

Mahanta is among the seven accused in the case relating to Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore on 19th September, 2025. She was granted bail by the High Court on 9th October against a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the same amount.

Her release marked the first reported instance of an accused securing bail in the main death case.

The bail proceedings involving the remaining accused are continuing as the case moves through the judicial process. The court’s decision on Sandipan Garg’s plea is being closely watched amid widespread public demands for justice for the late singer.