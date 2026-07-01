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Finance Minister Begins Four-Day France Visit to Strengthen Economic Cooperation

Finance Minister to co-chair key economic dialogue in Paris, targeting deeper trade, investment and collaboration in technology, clean energy and industrial growth
Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister to co-chair key economic dialogue in Paris (Image Courtesy: DD India)
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New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has commenced a four-day official visit to France aimed at deepening economic and strategic ties between the two nations.

During the visit, Sitharaman is scheduled to co-chair the India–France Economic and Financial Dialogue alongside French Economy Minister Roland Lescure. The discussions are expected to focus on enhancing bilateral economic cooperation, expanding investment opportunities and identifying new areas of collaboration in sectors such as technology, innovation, clean energy and industrial development.

The Finance Minister will also engage with leading global chief executives and business leaders to showcase India’s economic growth story, policy reforms and investment potential. Officials said the interactions are intended to attract greater foreign investment and strengthen commercial partnerships between Indian and French enterprises.

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Finance Minister
Economic Cooperation
France Visit
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