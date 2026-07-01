IndiGo Launches ‘Lite’ Fare for Passengers Travelling with Cabin Baggage Only

New Delhi: India's largest airline, IndiGo, has introduced a new budget-friendly fare category, ‘IndiGo Lite’, aimed at travellers who fly with only cabin baggage and do not require checked luggage. The move is designed to provide greater flexibility and lower ticket prices for passengers seeking a more economical travel option.

Under the new fare structure, customers will be allowed to carry a cabin bag of up to 7 kg and will receive an automatically assigned seat at no additional cost. However, the fare does not include complimentary checked baggage, enabling passengers to pay only for the services they actually use.

The airline said the new fare will initially be available through its direct booking channels, including its website, mobile application and customer contact centre. The initiative forms part of IndiGo’s strategy to offer more personalised travel options for a diverse customer base.

The introduction of ‘IndiGo Lite’ reflects a growing trend in the aviation industry towards unbundled fares, where airlines separate services such as baggage and meals from the base ticket price. Industry experts believe the move could appeal particularly to short-haul and budget-conscious travellers looking to reduce travel costs.