Fire Breaks Out at Cafe7,Sixmile in Guwahati, Causes Extensive Property Damage

Guwahati: A major fire broke out in wee hours of Friday, completely gutting a restaurant in Guwahati's Six Mile area and causing extensive property damage.

The incident took place at the restaurant, known as Cafe7, in the main road Six Mile area. As per Initial reports, the fire started at approximately 3:30 am and rapidly spread throughout the entire premises and engulfed the entire establishment.

By the time fire brigade team extinguished the fire, the restaurant was completely destroyed . Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the scene after the alert and somehow managed extinguish the fire around 4:00am

An initial investigation indicates that the fire could have been caused by a short circuit. However, the police and the fire brigade team are yet to officially confirm the exact cause of the accident

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported. However, property worth more than Rs 50lakh is believed to have been destroyed in the fire.

Further investigation is underway to find the exact cause of the fire and to determine the extent of the losses.