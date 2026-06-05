Guwahati Accident: One Critical After a High-Speed Car Crash at Hatigarh Chariali

Guwahati: A late-night road accident at Hatigarh Chariali under the Geetanagar Police Station area in Guwahati left one person critically injured and caused extensive damage to two vehicles on 4th June, Wednesday night.

As per reports, the vehicle with the registration number AS01-FJ-5453, reportedly made a U-turn at Hatigarh Chariali and was hit by another vehicle, AS05-L-2798, as it drove down Zoo Road at high speed.

The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in significant damage to both vehicles.

One of the passenger identified as Dipankar Dey, who was travelling in a car called AS01-FJ-5453, was seriously injured in the accident. Eyewitnesses claim that during the time of accident, women were also present in the vehicle

People from that area, alleged that drunk driving may have been a contributing factor, believing excessive alcohol consumption prior to the crash. However, police team have not yet officially confirmed the charges.

After the accident, a police team from the traffic wing of Geetanagar Police Station arrived at the scene, seized both vehicles, anddetained the passengers, including the young men and women involved, to the police station for questioning.

Further investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway.