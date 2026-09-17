Fire Breaks Out at Jorabat’s 13th Mile, Two Garages and House Gutted

Guwahati: Fire broke out at 13th Mile in Jorabat on Wednesday night, gutting two garages and a residential house and causing property damage estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees. As per information , the fire rapidly engulfed the structures, destroying the two garages and the house before it was brought under control.

Fire Brigade team rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blaze and launched an operation to contain the flames. The fire was subsequently brought under control, preventing it from spreading further.

No casualties or injuries have been reported in connection with the incident so far. A short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire, although the exact cause has not yet been officially confirmed. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The extent of the damage is currently being assessed, with several properties reportedly affected by the blaze.

Further details are awaited.