Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Establishment in Hatigaon

Guwahati: Today, morning fire broke out at a wholesale shop in Lakhimi Nagar, Hatigaon, Guwahati, causing extensive damage to the commercial establishment.

The fire reportedly broke out at a Trishakti wholesale shop located opposite Uttam Bibah Bhawan under Hatigaon Police Station. As per preliminary information, the blaze quickly spread through the premises, destroying goods and other materials stored inside. The shop had goods worth between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 1 crore

A short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire. Fire Brigade and Emergency Services reached the spot and brought the blaze under control.

The shop, which had been operating at the location for about 25 years , was reportedly completely gutted in the fire, with most of the items inside reduced to ashes. The Hatigaon police team has begun an investigation into the incident.

Further details are awaited.