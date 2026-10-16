Himanta Biswa Sarma To Inaugurate Six-Storey Assam Bhavan In Bengaluru

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to inaugurate the newly constructed six-storey Assam Bhavan in Bengaluru today . The facility has been developed to provide accommodation and essential amenities for people from Assam visiting Karnataka for various purposes.

Designed as a “Home Away from Home”, the new Assam Bhavan aims to support students, patients, professionals and other visitors from the state. It is expected to be particularly helpful for those travelling to Bengaluru for medical treatment, higher education and official work.

The building is equipped with modern facilities to ensure a comfortable stay for Assamese people visiting or residing in the city. It is also intended to serve as a support centre for members of the Assamese diaspora in Bengaluru.

Announcing the inauguration, Sarma said the state government was developing similar facilities across the country to assist people from Assam who travel to other states for education, healthcare, professional commitments and other needs.

The initiative is part of the Assam government's efforts to provide better support and accessible accommodation for its residents outside the state. The new facility is expected to strengthen the connection between Assam and its people living in or travelling to Bengaluru.

With the inauguration of the new Assam Bhavan, the state government aims to make travel and temporary stays more convenient for people from Assam, particularly those who require accommodation while accessing essential services in other parts of the country.