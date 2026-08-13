Guwahati: Fire Breaks Out at Plastic Dump in Boragaon

Guwahati: Late night on Wednesday fire broke out at a large plastic waste dump near the Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Guwahati’s Boragaon . The blaze reportedly started around 11 pm, with flames rapidly spreading across the dump. More than 10 fire brigades were deployed to the spot to bring the situation under control. A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire, although the exact reason remains unconfirmed.

This fire incident has renewed concerns among people of that area over the presence of the large plastic dump in a populated area. People of that area, that two similar fire incidents had occurred at the site in the past and claimed they had repeatedly urged the landowner and GMC to remove the facility.

People of Boragaon also expressed concern over pollution and the potential fire hazard posed by storing large quantities of plastic waste in the area. After Wednesday’s fire, a strong foul smell reportedly spread across the surrounding areas, raising further concerns over the impact of burning plastic and waste.