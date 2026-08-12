Manipur: Nine Naga Community Houses Allegedly Burnt Down in Kangpokpi

Guwahati: On Tuesday, at least nine houses belonging to the Liangmai Naga community were allegedly burnt down by armed miscreants in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district. The incident reportedly took place at Tokpa Liangmai village, located between Mahika and Lower Thanamba villages, at around 9.30 pm on 11th August.

As per sources, nine houses in the village were completely gutted in the late-night incident. The circumstances leading to the alleged attack and the identities of those involved remain unclear.

People of that area have urged the police and government to conduct an immediate investigation and take necessary measures to ensure the safety of villagers in the area.

As of today morning, no official statement had been issued by the Kangpokpi district administration, Manipur Police or security forces regarding the incident. The attack comes amid continued tensions in parts of Manipur, where villages have faced allegations of attacks by armed groups.

Further details are awaited.