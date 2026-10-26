Fire Guts Roadside Eatery Near Dibrugarh Judicial Court

Guwahati: A fire broke out at a roadside eatery near the Dibrugarh Judicial Court in on Sunday, night completely destroying the establishment and its contents. However, firefighters managed to contain the blaze before it could spread to the adjacent court complex, which escaped damage.

The fire spread rapidly through the eatery, leaving little time to save the items inside. Several fire brigades rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and launched an operation to bring the flames under control.

The situation took a dangerous turn when a cooking gas cylinder inside the eatery exploded, intensifying the blaze and accelerating the destruction of the structure.

Firefighters worked to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby buildings, successfully containing the fire before it reached the judicial court complex. The eatery was completely gutted, with all the items inside reduced to ashes. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and the extent of the financial losses is yet to be officially assessed.