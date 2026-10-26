Assam: 13 Arrested Over Assault on Bihu Troupe in Sribhumi

Guwahati: Thirteen people were arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged assault on a Bihu troupe in Sribhumi, after Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s condemnation of the incident and directions to the state police chief to take action against those responsible.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) said a case had been registered at Sribhumi Police Station and that the arrested people had been produced before a court. Police are also working to identify and trace others allegedly involved in the incident.

The chief minister reacted on 25th October after videos of the assault circulated on social media, triggering widespread outrage. He asserted that any attack on Bihu performers or insult to Assam’s cultural heritage would not be tolerated.

The incident reportedly occurred on the night of 24th October during a Durga Puja idol immersion procession organised by Hindustan Club in Sribhumi town, where the troupe had been invited to perform.

Initial reports suggested that the violence may have followed objections to Bihu Songs being played in the Barak Valley during Durga Puja . Allegations that traditional Bihu instruments were damaged have also emerged. However, these claims remain unverified, and the exact cause of the confrontation is yet to be established.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the roles of those accused.