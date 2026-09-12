First Phase of Polling Personnel Randomisation Held for Nagaon By-Election

Guwahati: Today, the first phase of randomisation of polling personnel for the upcoming by-election to the 9-Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency was conducted at the Office of the District Commissioner in Morigaon.

The exercise was held under the supervision of Morigaon District Commissioner and District Election Officer Srishti Singh, IAS, in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India .

The randomisation process was carried out using dedicated software to ensure the impartial allocation of polling duties and eliminate human discretion in the selection of personnel.

Additional District Commissioners Rakesh Deka, ACS, and Dr Nilakhi Baishya, ACS, along with Election Officer Gunjana Saikia, ACS, and officials from the district election cell and administration, were present during the exercise.

Representatives of various political parties and other stakeholders also attended the session and witnessed the automated process as part of measures to ensure transparency in the electoral process.

After the completion of the first phase, the Morigaon district administration will begin training the polling personnel selected for election duties. The training will prepare them to conduct the by-election smoothly at polling stations across the district.