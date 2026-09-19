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Sivasagar: Mango Tree at Sepon Bihutoli Holds Deep Connection to Zubeen Garg

People of Sepon recall that the Zubeen Garg would sit under its shade to write asongs and would even talk to the tree, reflecting his close connection with nature
Sivasagar: Mango Tree at Sepon Bihutoli Holds Deep Connection to Zubeen Garg
Sivasagar: Mango Tree at Sepon Bihutoli Holds Deep Connection to Zubeen Garg
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Guwahati: A large mango tree at Sepon  Bihutoli , Sivasagar district has become a living reminder of singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, keeping memories of Pranor Silpi, Zubeen Garg alive among people of that area.

The mango tree was gifted to Zubeen Garg by the people of Sepon  and has since become closely associated with memories of Goldie Daa. Whenever he visited Sepon , Zubeen would often rest beneath the tree.

People of Sepon recall that the singer would sit under its shade to write poems and songs and would even talk to the tree, reflecting his close connection with nature. The mango tree has also remained a gathering place for the people of Sepon .

As Assam marks one year since Zubeen Garg’s  sudden death, preparations are under way at the site for a public programme to remember the beloved singer. On the evening of his first death anniversary, people will gather beneath the tree and pay tribute to his memory.

For the people ofSepon , the Mango tree remains a symbol of their enduring connection with Zubeen Garg.

Also Read- Zubeen Garg: "Mayabini" Echoes at Zubeen Kshetra

Bihutoli
Zubeen Garg.
Mango Tree
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