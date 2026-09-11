Five Construction Workers Detained After Co-Worker’s Death in Mizoram

Guwahati: Tody, five construction workers have been detained for questioning in connection with the death of a 42-year-old co-worker in Mizoram’s. The deceased, a Nepalese national, was staying with other workers at a camp near Lungphun village when he allegedly died on Wednesday night, as per police officer. His body was later recovered from a gorge in the area.

The workers were employed by a road construction company involved in repairing roads, walls and culverts in the district.

Police said the five workers, including some Nepalese nationals, were taken into custody for questioning and their statements were recorded. Today, an autopsy was scheduled to be conducted at Kanghmun, after which the body is expected to be handed over to a Gorkha association in Aizawl.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the death were still under investigation and it had not yet been established whether it was a case of homicide.

Meanwhile, people alleged that an argument broke out among the workers on Wednesday night, during which the victim was allegedly struck on the leg and later thrown into the gorge by his co-workers.