Flash Floods Ravage Arunachal Pradesh, Affect Over 97,000 People

Guwahati: Torrential overnight rainfall triggered devastating flash floods across parts of Arunachal Pradesh, causing widespread destruction in at least three districts and affecting more than 97,000 people, officials said.

As per the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), the floods have claimed seven lives and left 29 people injured so far. A total of 425 villages across 26 districts have been affected by the deluge.

Government said continuous heavy rainfall since Sunday night caused the Kumey River to swell rapidly, inundating several low-lying areas. The Parsi-Parlo Circle and Damin Subdivision in Kurung Kumey district were among the worst-hit regions.

The flash floods swept away several houses and a church, while the Huri-Damini connecting bridge was completely destroyed, disrupting road connectivity. In Parsi-Parlo, two houses and a church sustained significant damage.

A bridge connecting Paman village was also washed away, while St Thomas School was completely submerged. Several roads, public infrastructure and private properties were damaged in the floods.

Road access to an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp was also cut off after a bridge was washed away.

Former Kurung Kumey Zilla Parishad Chairman Sang Tajik said the flash floods struck the Parsi-Parlo Circle and Damin Subdivision at around 3 am on Sunday following incessant rainfall. He said floodwaters inundated several villages, severely disrupting transport and communication.

Tajik added that the Luksang Valley Bridge, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), was also washed away in the floods, further worsening connectivity in the affected areas.

Authorities are continuing relief and restoration operations, while assessing the full extent of the damage caused by the floods.