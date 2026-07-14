Second missing schoolboy's body recovered from Chatjo River in Arunachal

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ITANAGAR: Rescue teams recovered the body of a second schoolboy from the Chatjo River in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district on Monday, while the search continued for another student who remained missing.

The three boys, all students of a school in Deomali, were swept away while bathing in the swollen river on Saturday after leaving their hostel to get haircuts.

The body of 13-year-old Ngowang Kakho was recovered near Puberan village after local residents spotted it. The body of 12-year-old Paupwang Aana had been recovered on the day of the incident, while 12-year-old Phosam Wangno remained untraced.

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