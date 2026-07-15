Flash Floods Wash Away Army Porter Camp Near India-China Border in Arunachal Pradesh

Guwahati : Relentless monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in one of Arunachal Pradesh's most remote frontier regions, with an Army porter camp near the strategically significant Darmu Pass in Kurung Kumey district being washed away by flash floods amid widespread flooding and landslides.

The porter camp, located at Tapa near Darmu Pass, one of the closest accessible points to the India-China border, was swept away by surging floodwaters, underscoring the severity of the ongoing weather crisis in the border district. Before-and-after images from the site reveal the extensive destruction caused by the flash floods.

Darmu Pass, situated beyond Milli village in Polosang Circle, is a remote high-altitude mountain pass known for its pristine alpine lakes, snow-clad peaks and unspoilt Himalayan landscape. The area also holds strategic importance due to its proximity to the Indo-Tibetan border.

The incident comes as Kurung Kumey district continues to grapple with a worsening flood emergency. Parsi Parlo, a key border town, has been inundated after the Kumey River rose well above the danger level following days of incessant rainfall.

Floodwaters have submerged large parts of the town, including the Inspection Bungalow, government schools, private residences and several residential colonies. Multiple roads connecting nearby villages have disappeared under water, while landslides and severe soil erosion have washed away key valley bridges.

Police said the vital road linking Parsi Parlo with the district headquarters at Koloriang has been severed, leaving several areas cut off from the rest of the district.

Local officers have issued safety advisories, urging residents to stay away from floodwaters and remain vigilant as continuous rainfall continues to raise river levels. Rescue and restoration operations remain challenging due to damaged infrastructure and disrupted connectivity across the mountainous region.

The latest devastation in Kurung Kumey adds to a series of flood- and landslide-related incidents reported across Arunachal Pradesh this monsoon, with several districts witnessing extensive damage to roads, bridges, public infrastructure and residential areas.