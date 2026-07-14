Fresh Floods, Landslides Trigger Widespread Disruption in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Fresh floods and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall disrupted road connectivity, damaged public infrastructure and affected thousands of people across several districts of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, while the death toll from the ongoing monsoon calamity remained at seven.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), more than 97,000 people in 425 villages across all 26 districts have been affected. The disaster also left 29 people injured and caused extensive damage to agriculture, forests, roads, bridges, power infrastructure and public buildings.

The worst damage was reported from Kurung Kumey district after heavy rainfall in the upper reaches of the Kumey River triggered flash floods in Parsi-Parlo circle and Damin subdivision. A bridge linking Huri and Damin was washed away, severing road connectivity. More than 10 households were affected, while an Anganwadi centre, an inspection bungalow, a rice mill, churches, prayer houses and other public infrastructure sustained heavy damage.

Floodwaters submerged St Thomas School, damaging classrooms, buildings, teaching materials, furniture, equipment and teachers' quarters, forcing the suspension of academic activities. Despite the widespread destruction, no casualties were reported from the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Nabam Tajik said the district administration was coordinating with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to restore the 66-metre Bailey hanging bridge connecting Huri and Damin, with repairs expected to take around two weeks. Floodwaters also washed away the Luksang Valley Bridge, the recently inaugurated Hutar Valley Bridge and several wire rope suspension bridges, disrupting connectivity to numerous villages.

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