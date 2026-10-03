Flydubai Co-Pilot Under Investigation Over Alleged Extremist Radicalisation

Guwahati: The investigation into the mid-air attack aboard a Flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv has reportedly uncovered allegations of extremist radicalisation involving the Omani co-pilot accused of attacking Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar.

The co-pilot has been identified as Hamam Alhamami, Police reportedly found that he had undergone a process of indoctrination into al-Qaeda’s ideology and had meetings with unidentified religious figures as part of what investigators believe was his radicalisation.

As per sources, Alhamami had previously been barred from flying in Oman over concerns about his extremist views. The concerns were reportedly linked to influences he encountered during an earlier stay in Syria.

According to the same sources, Alhamami spent considerable time outside Oman, particularly in Syria, where he was allegedly exposed to radical and extremist ideas before travelling to the UAE.

The revelations have emerged after a dramatic confrontation inside the cockpit of the Tel Aviv-bound flight. The incident triggered a steep descent, with the aircraft reportedly losing around 16,000 feet in two minutes before a hijacking distress signal was transmitted.

Despite sustaining serious injuries, Captain Machchhar resisted the alleged attack and managed to open the cockpit door. Other crew members and passengers then entered the cockpit and restrained the co-pilot, allowing the flight crew to regain control of the aircraft.

Investigations into the incident are continuing, with authorities examining the co-pilot’s background, alleged extremist links and the circumstances surrounding the attack.