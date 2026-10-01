PM Modi Hails Indian Pilot Smit Machchhar As ‘Hero’

Guwahati: Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailed Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar as a “hero” after he was seriously injured in an alleged cockpit attack aboard a Flydubai flight and helped prevent what Israeli officials described as an attempt to crash the aircraft.

Machchhar was the captain of Flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, when he was reportedly attacked by his co-pilot on Wednesday. The aircraft subsequently made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, after losing nearly 14,000 feet in altitude within seconds. All 174 people on board were later reported safe.

“Captain Smit Machchhar is a hero,” Modi said in a post on Twitter . He praised the pilot for showing “immense courage” and protecting the lives of those on board despite sustaining serious injuries.

As per Israeli officials, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door after the attack, allowing passengers and crew members to enter and overpower the alleged attacker. Two other Flydubai pilots travelling on the aircraft then assisted in regaining control of the plane and landing it safely in Tabuk.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also praised Machchhar and called him a 'fearless hero', Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised Machchhar, saying his actions helped avert a major mid-air disaster. US President Donald Trump separately described the Indian pilot as a hero while discussing the incident with Netanyahu.

Indian authorities in Saudi Arabia said Machchhar is receiving treatment at a hospital in Tabuk and that they were in contact with his family and Saudi authorities. The Indian Embassy said his condition was stable, while reports indicated that he had undergone surgery.

Machchhar, who is from Mumbai, has extensive experience flying Boeing 737 aircraft. He spent more than 11 years with SpiceJet before joining Flydubai as a captain in 2022. His professional profile lists nearly 9,750 hours of flying experience.

Saudi authorities are investigating the incident, while the alleged attacker remains in custody. The motive and circumstances surrounding the cockpit confrontation remain unclear.