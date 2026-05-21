Flyover Above, Road of Misery Below: Residents Welcome Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Flyover But Demand Relief

Guwahati: The much-awaited Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Flyover, stretching from Cycle Factory to Lal Ganesh in Guwahati, is finally set to be inaugurated on Friday by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

For thousands of commuters travelling through one of the city’s busiest corridors, the inauguration marks the end of years of traffic congestion and long delays. Yet, beneath the towering concrete structure, another reality remains — a battered, muddy and accident-prone stretch that residents describe as a “road of hell.”

For nearly two years, residents of Barsapara, Lal Ganesh, Cycle Factory and adjoining localities endured dust, diversions, traffic snarls and damaged roads due to the flyover construction. While the elevated corridor promises smoother movement overhead, those living and travelling below say their daily ordeal is far from over.

The stretch beneath the flyover between Cycle Factory and Lal Ganesh is riddled with potholes, slush and uneven surfaces. During rains, the road turns muddy and slippery, making commuting especially difficult for two-wheelers and cyclists.

“It is good that the flyover is finally coming up, but for daily commuters from Barsapara, navigating the puddled road beneath the flyover is daily harassment,” said Atanu Chakraborty, a resident of Barsapara.

“On one side, it wastes time and on the other, it consumes a lot of fuel. When our Prime Minister has given a call for saving fuel, here we are forced to spend almost double the fuel negotiating these damaged roads every day,” he added.

Residents alleged that the poor condition of the road has led to frequent minor accidents, with bikers being the worst affected. Slippery mud patches and waterlogged potholes have become common hazards, particularly during peak office hours and after rainfall.

Local shopkeepers and commuters say the condition has also affected businesses and public mobility in the area. Many now hope that with the inauguration of the flyover, authorities will immediately focus on restoring and repairing the road underneath.

Though the flyover is being hailed as a major infrastructure boost for Guwahati’s traffic management, residents insist that development cannot remain confined to what is visible from above.

“The flyover may reduce congestion, but the people living below it also deserve proper roads and safe commuting conditions,” said another commuter waiting near Lal Ganesh.

As the city prepares to celebrate a new urban landmark, the voices from beneath the flyover serve as a reminder that infrastructure development is complete only when it improves life at every level — both above and below the bridge.