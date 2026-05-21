CM Himanta Biswa Sarma firm on making Assam an industrial hub in his 2.0

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In his 2.0, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is more than determined to make Assam an industrial hub. To make this paradigm shift a reality, the Chief Minister is monitoring each and every step on industrialization himself.

The chief minister appealed to prospective industrialists, stating, “If you’re an industrial leader who wants to make Assam your home, feel free to reach out. I’m personally monitoring every effort to industrialise Assam to ensure the best results for our people and India’s growing economy.”

The Chief Minister took stock of the Tata Semiconductor plant at Jagiroad today. He said, “I’m pleased with the progress of the plant. Production will start very soon from this plant, marking the official rollout of ‘Made in Assam’ semiconductor chips.”

The central government’s Rs 33,600-crore scheme, BHAVYA (Bharat Audyogik Vikash Yojona), will establish eight priority industrial parks in Assam and has already developed 15 sites to boost the manufacturing industry. Under this scheme, India will have world-class industrial parks that will provide industries pre-approved land and pre-developed core utilities like underground drainage, power grids, ICT systems, etc., without any bureaucratic red tape. The Chief Minister said that Assam is Bharat’s fastest-growing state, and this fact is backed by solid numbers—17.3 percent GSDP growth annually and 45 percent GSDP growth in the past five years. “Assam is surging ahead because of improved connectivity and infrastructure, a more friendly investment climate, an improved overall security scenario, stable power availability, etc.,” he said.

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