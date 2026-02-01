FM Sitharaman Announces Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Yojana, Bio Pharma Shakti

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Yojana to boost the khadi and handloom sector in villages.
She said that the scheme will focus on training, skilling, production and quality checks.
“To accelerate and sustain economic growth, I propose interventions in six areas—scaling up manufacturing in seven strategic sectors; rejuvenating legacy industrial sectors; creating champion MSMEs; delivering a push for infrastructure; ensuring long-term security and stability; developing city economic regions,” she added.
FM Sitharaman also said that the interventions will cover six sectors, including manufacturing, strategic and frontier sectors, healthcare and advanced technology.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also proposed the creation of Bio Pharma Shakti with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years, aiming to develop India as a global bio-pharma manufacturing hub.
The initiative will establish a robust ecosystem for the domestic production of biologics and biosimilars.