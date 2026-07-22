Food Deliveries Flood Jantar Mantar as NEET Protest Draws Nationwide Support

Guwahati: Thousands of students who are part of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for three weeks to demand the resignation of Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, citing the alleged paper leak in NEET-UG 2026. Nearly 2.27 million aspirants from all over the country were affected by the controversy and the examination which was scheduled for 3rd May was cancelled.

The protest started to grow and people from different parts of India and even outside the country started making online delivery of food to the protestors via Swiggy and Zomato. The delivery associates made numerous visits to the protest area bringing pizzas, burgers and momos, thalis, and other foodstuffs. One protester supporter in the United States even arranged delivery of 80 pizzas for the protesters, according to reports.

Outside the heavily barricaded protest venue at the intersection of Tolstoy Marg and Sansad Marg, delivery personnel were seen arriving continuously with food orders addressed to the demonstrators .One delivery driver reported having been to the site as many as 20 times in one day, and another came with burgers that a supporter abroad ordered.

Ayush Rai, a volunteer at the protest, said that he and his brother were spending hours carrying food from the barricades to the protest. However, by the end of the day the volume of the feed had made it more difficult to get a balanced distribution running, and there was more food coming in than could be eaten.

There was also a number of organisations and individuals who provided support, particularly with meals on site. Among them, the Hemkunt Foundation, reportedly organized a community dinner for over 10,000 persons, demonstrating the public support for the protest. However, there have also been questions about funding, logistics and food safety raised in some quarters about the large scale food donations.

The students have vowed to continue their protest until their demands are addressed, with the demonstration remaining one of the largest public mobilisations over the NEET-UG 2026 examination controversy.