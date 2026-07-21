CJP Protest Continues at Jantar Mantar, Dipke Apologises to Injured Supporters; Centre Agrees to Wangchuk's Pvt Hospital Transfer

Guwahati: The supports of the Cockroach Janata Party remained camped at Jantar Mantar overnight despite heavy rain, heightened security and a police crackdown during Monday's "Sansad Chalo" march towards Parliament.

Today morning, volunteers cleaned the protest site, while CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke issued a public apology through social media to supporters who were injured during the clashes with Delhi Police.

Heavy security continued to surround the protest venue as volunteers cleaned the stage, the only remaining structure after police dismantled tents and other temporary installations.

In an emotional message shared on social media, Dipke said he felt he had failed to protect those who had joined the protest. He expressed regret over the violence that unfolded and said he wished to personally meet and speak with those who were injured.

The apology came a day after clashes erupted between protesters and Delhi Police during the march to Parliament. The CJP alleged that police used excessive force, including baton charges and tear gas, leaving dozens of demonstrators injured.

The Delhi Police, however, maintained that the use of force was necessary to control the crowd. The police have registered multiple cases in connection with the incident, including charges relating to rioting, assault on public servants and damage to public property.

Dipke also announced that, although the protest movement would continue, the CJP would not organise another march to Parliament, saying he did not want more young supporters to suffer injuries. Instead, the organisation will continue its demonstrations at Jantar Mantar while pressing the Centre to address its key demands, including education reforms and accountability over the alleged NEET examination irregularities.

Meanwhile, the Centre informed the Delhi High Court that it had no objection to shifting environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk to a private hospital of his choice.

The submission was made during the hearing of a petition filed by Wangchuk's wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, challenging a Single Judge's order refusing permission to transfer him from Safdarjung Hospital. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the government had no objection to the transfer but requested that Wangchuk remain under continuous medical supervision and should not be discharged except on the advice of doctors at Medanta Hospital.