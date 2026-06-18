Food Safety Inspection Finds No Artificial Colouring in Vegetables at Silchar

Guwahati: A food safety inspection drive was carried out at the wholesale vegetable market in Silchar on 17th June to assess the presence of artificial colouring in fresh produce.

During the inspection, samples of various vegetables were tested for the presence of artificial colours. No traces of artificial colouring were detected in any of the samples examined.

The inspection forms part of a series of surveillance initiatives being conducted across Assam by food safety authorities to ensure that agricultural produce remains safe for consumption and does not pose a risk to public health.

The official surveillance update has been issued by the Food Safety Commissionerate, Assam, as part of its ongoing efforts to safeguard consumer health and maintain food safety standards across the state.