Silchar Doctor Arrested Over Alleged Human Trafficking and Exploitation of Minor

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Controversial physician Dr JP Das was beaten by a mob while allegedly forcing a minor girl into the flesh trade in his Parijat Hotel at the outskirts of Silchar on Tuesday midnight. His hotel was ransacked by the angry mob, who reportedly rescued two more girls who were forced to entertain customers by Das. The irate mob eventually handed him over to the police. Dr Das was also arrested last year for running a medical institute which allegedly issued certificates to fake doctors to practise as medical practitioners.

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